PHOTOS: Justin Moore, Priscilla Block, and Jake McVey Check out the photos from Justin Moore's concert with Priscilla Block & Jake McVey at Truist Arena on February 9th, 2023. (Tom Rentz / Rentz Photography/Tom Rentz / Rentz Photography)

Justin Moore is like the Mayor of Poyen and will now be welcoming everyone, regardless if he is there or not!

Justin Moore welcome sign Justin Moore is honored in his hometown of Poyen Arkansas

This is HIS dirt! (See what we did there)