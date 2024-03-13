Jon Pardi & Luke Bryan LIVE - Top Moments of CRS

Luke Bryan with Christi Brooks at CRS Luke Bryan with Christi Brooks at CRS

By Christi Brooks

It is no secret that Jon Pardi is one of my absolute favorite artists on the planet. SINCE THE BEGINNING...

Anyway, my final favorite moment of CRS was hanging in a suite with some of my favorite radio people watching Luke Bryan play us some favorites. Well of course I knew that my boy Pardi was going to show up and play his single Cowboys & Plowboys with Luke. I didn’t get to snag a pic with Jon but did get one with Luke who by the way is still one of the kindest men in country music.

This was really one of those “pinch me I can’t believe this is my job” moments.

Jon Pardi & Luke Bryan LIVE - Top Moments of CRS Jon Pardi & Luke Bryan play LIVE in a suite at CRS.

Christi Brooks

Christi Brooks

I got into radio kind of as an accident. I needed an internship in order to graduate. Needless to say here I am still on the radio without a college degree. I absolute live for country music. The all time best part of my job is you, our Y100 family. That’s what country music and Y100 is, family. We are going to have so much fun together!

