Jon Pardi & Luke Bryan LIVE - Top Moments of CRS

It is no secret that Jon Pardi is one of my absolute favorite artists on the planet. SINCE THE BEGINNING...

Anyway, my final favorite moment of CRS was hanging in a suite with some of my favorite radio people watching Luke Bryan play us some favorites. Well of course I knew that my boy Pardi was going to show up and play his single Cowboys & Plowboys with Luke. I didn’t get to snag a pic with Jon but did get one with Luke who by the way is still one of the kindest men in country music.

This was really one of those “pinch me I can’t believe this is my job” moments.