How Halloweenie is it where you live?

I kind of crack up every time Katy talks about Halloween and her neighborhood. I know it’s not nice because I know how much both Frito & Katy LOVE Halloween. Unfortunately Katy’s neighborhood does not feel the same. She has said multiple times how her neighborhood locks the gates, and won’t let anyone in to enjoy Trick-or-Treating.

If you and your kids are anything like me and my kids, you want the best candy, the best costumes, and the best decorations. Now you can find it!

Thanks to Instacart you can find out which neighborhoods are the most HALLOWEENIE (that’s not a word but it’s funny). This map tells you favorite candy of the neighborhood. It rates the decorations and everything. It actually gives the neighborhood a grade so you kind of know which areas to avoid.

Have fun and just so you know...my neighborhood seems to be one of the best places to go on Halloween Here’s the link: HALLOWEENIE

