How Halloweenie is it where you live?

The ring had sentimental value for Misti Smith.

Sweet discovery: File photo. A woman who lost her wedding ring while passing out Halloween candy had it returned when it was found in a boy's trick-or-treat bag. (Eli Asenova/iStock )

By Christi Brooks

I kind of crack up every time Katy talks about Halloween and her neighborhood. I know it’s not nice because I know how much both Frito & Katy LOVE Halloween. Unfortunately Katy’s neighborhood does not feel the same. She has said multiple times how her neighborhood locks the gates, and won’t let anyone in to enjoy Trick-or-Treating.

If you and your kids are anything like me and my kids, you want the best candy, the best costumes, and the best decorations. Now you can find it!

Thanks to Instacart you can find out which neighborhoods are the most HALLOWEENIE (that’s not a word but it’s funny). This map tells you favorite candy of the neighborhood. It rates the decorations and everything. It actually gives the neighborhood a grade so you kind of know which areas to avoid.

Have fun and just so you know...my neighborhood seems to be one of the best places to go on Halloween Here’s the link: HALLOWEENIE

Halloweenie Towns This map shows how Halloweenie it is in your zip code


Christi Brooks

Christi Brooks

I got into radio kind of as an accident. I needed an internship in order to graduate. Needless to say here I am still on the radio without a college degree. I absolute live for country music. The all time best part of my job is you, our Y100 family. That’s what country music and Y100 is, family. We are going to have so much fun together!

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirY100 FM - San Antonio's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    877-470-5299
    More from Y100

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about Y100FM.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!