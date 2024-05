Helotes Cornyval Weekend 🌽

What you need to know about Cornyval

Thursday Gates at 5:00pm

Adults (13 and over) $10.00

Kids (3-12 under 2 free) $5.00

Friday Gate at 5:00pm

Adults (13 and over) $20.00

Kids (3-12 under 2 free) $10.00

Saturday Gate at 12:00 Pm

Adults (13 and over) $20.00

Kids (3-12 under 2 free) $10.00

Sunday Gate at 12:00pm

FREE Admission

VIP TABLES NOW ON SALE $250 EACH, FOR 4 SEATS UNDER THE PAVILION





Entertainment

Thur 530-730 Bryan Bros

Thur 800-930 Love Killed a Hero

Thur 1000-1130 Spazmatics

Fri 5pm-6pm Meyer Anderson

Fri 630pm-8pm Selestial Alcoser

Fri 830pm-10pm Cory Weaver

Fri 10pm--12pm Tenille Arts

Sat 1200-200 Justin Gallaegos

Sat 200-300 Fire on the Mountian

Sat 300-400 Drew Brown

Sat 430-630 Nick Zamora

Sat 700-830 Nick Lawrence

Sat 900-1030 Mario Flores

Sat 1100-1230 Stoney Larue

Sun 1200-200 Mojo-Rimba

Sun 200-230 Scholarship Awards

Sun 230-345 Vinny Tovar

Sun 430-600 Jerry De Leon

Sun 630-800 Ram Herrera