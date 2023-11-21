Give the Gift of Christmas!

Angel Tree Help a local child in need with Angel Tree

Y100 is proud to partner with The Salvation Army of San Antonio for Angel Tree 2023.

This year, more local families than ever are facing financial and emotional hardships.

YOU can help a local child or elderly adult in need by getting involved in one (or all) of the following ways.

__________________________________________________________________________

Adopt an Angel

Add someone you’ve never met to your Christmas list.

Angels with a local child’s name, age, and Christmas wishes are available NOW on the Angel Tree in the North Star Mall food court.

You can also adopt an Angel from the comfort of your own home!

CLICK HERE to adopt an Angel ONLINE.

Once you’ve selected your Angel(s), simply shop for the gifts, and return them unwrapped to the Angel Tree in the North Star Mall food court.

Remember, the deadline to return presents is Sunday, December 10th!

______________________________________________________________________________

Make a Donation

Want to help, but don’t have time to shop?

For Angel Tree, you can SPONSOR an Angel, and we’ll do all the work for you!

CLICK HERE to donate to Angel Tree.

______________________________________________________________________________

Donate Your Time

Serving this many children is a BIG JOB, and we could always use more help during the holidays.

Learn about volunteer opportunities for you, your family, or your organization:

CLICK HERE to donate your time.

______________________________________________________________________________

For more information about how the Salvation Army of San Antonio is Doing the Most Good, visit www.SalvationArmySATX.org or listen to Frito & Katy interview Captain Josh Robinett below!





And thank you for helping make a Merry Christmas for a Christmas Angel!