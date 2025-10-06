Get Ready To JAM!

Mark your calendars! The Y100 Gamez Law Firm All Star Jam is happening Sunday, November 23rd at The Tobin Center.

Be the first to find out who is coming and win your tickets THIS Sunday. Join us at Thirsty Horse Dancehall & Saloon. We start letting you in on the secret at 5pm and we will start giving you a chance at some of the best seats in the house.

Some of our favorite San Antonio, Texas artists are going to get the party started at noon. Feel free to come early and hang until the party’s over.

Can’t be there Sunday? Make sure you tune in to Erik & Jenny Monday morning as they reveal the lineup for all of San Antonio.

Thirsty Horse

©2025 Cox Media Group