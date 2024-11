People always ask us what time we get to work. As in, “do you just show up at 5:55 and go?”. No. We get there much earlier. Some time we’re looking for things to talk about, sometimes we’re coming up with games, sometimes we lurk in the garage to feed the wildlife of the Medical District. Not kidding.

This morning Katy caught me on my journey of trying to tame a feral cat that has been showing up to the garage for somewhere around 7 years.