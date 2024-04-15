Fiesta Oyster Bake 2024

108 YEARS AND COUNTING, THE HEARTBEAT OF FIESTA IS BACK!

Friday, April 19, 2024 from 5 to 11 pm & Saturday, April 20, 2024 from noon to 11 pm

Enjoy 35+ bands. 100,000 oysters. 32,000 chicken on a sticks. 2 days. 1 good time!

Come see us Friday night at the Y100 Country Stage (Stage 2) for Texas country legend, KEVIN FOWLER!

Make sure to stop by our tent and grab an official Frito & Katy Fiesta medal while supplies last.

Oyster Bake Map

Help Y100 and Frito & Katy grow our future leaders of San Antonio and beyond as we party with a purpose. 100% of all proceeds raised during Oyster Bake goes directly to the students of St. Mary’s University.

This is a rain or shine event on campus. Children 12 years old and younger get in FREE.

Viva Oyster Bake!



