Erik & Jenny postpone morning show start

Erik & Jenny Postponed The new morning show on Y100 is on hold due to an emergency with Erik's son.
By Christi Brooks

As you know our brand new morning show, Erik & Jenny, were supposed to be on the air this morning. Unfortunately we have had to put the show start on hold.

Late Saturday night Erik had to take his son to the E.R. because he was extremely sick. He is still in the hospital and the doctors are trying to determine what is going on. Good news is that they have ruled out a lot of bad stuff but still don’t have a definite answer.

Family always comes first, period. So Erik will remain in Houston with his son until he gets better. Once Erik’s little boy is on the road to recovery, Erik will return to San Antonio and we will kick off the new morning show with him and Jenny.

Please keep Erik and his family in your prayers as the doctors try and figure out what’s going on. Here’s a message from Erik:

Christi Brooks

I got into radio kind of as an accident. I needed an internship in order to graduate. Needless to say here I am still on the radio without a college degree. I absolute live for country music. The all time best part of my job is you, our Y100 family. That’s what country music and Y100 is, family. We are going to have so much fun together!

