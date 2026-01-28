Erik & Jenny LIVE at Cowboy Breakfast

San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo official kickoff

By Christi Brooks

Join Erik & Jenny as they take the show on the road and get San Antonio ready to rodeo!

The official kickoff of rodeo season is the tradition of the Cowboy Breakfast happening this Friday (1/30) 5am to 10am in Lot 4 of the Frost Bank Center. Erik & Jenny will be live 6am-10am with plenty of free breakfast tacos, hot coffee, live music, games and a whole lot more.

Stop by and register to win Star Experience tickets to see Dierks Bentley on February 25th at the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo. Those tickets include dinner for two, tickets to watch the rodeo, and see Dierks from the DIRT!

Let’s Rodeo San Antonio with Erik, Jenny & YOUR RODEO RADIO station...Y100!

Dierks Bentley Win Star Experience tickets to see Dierks Bentley at the San Antonio Rodeo.

