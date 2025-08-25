Erik & Jenny have Kane’s Lucchese Boots

Erik & Jenny have Kane's Luccheses All this week win a pair of Lucchese boots courtesy of Kane Brown
By Christi Brooks

Erik & Jenny have Kane's Luccheses All this week win a pair of Lucchese boots courtesy of Kane Brown

How well do you know your boots? Not just YOUR boots but all boots!

Listen all week for Erik & Jenny to play “Name That Boot!” They will play a part of a song that has boots in it. You just have to name the title of the song and the artist that sings it.

That simple! If you get it correct, then you win a pair of Lucchese boots courtesy of Kane Brown.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 08/25/25-08/29/25. Open to legal TX residents residing in one of the following counties: Atascosa, Bexar, Bandera, Comal, Guadalupe, Kendall, Medina, Wilson, and Zavala counties, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: One (1) pair of Lucchese Boots from a pre-selected inventory. (ARV: $495.00). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group San Antonio, 8122 Datapoint Dr. #600, San Antonio, TX 78229.

Christi Brooks

Christi Brooks

I got into radio kind of as an accident. I needed an internship in order to graduate. Needless to say here I am still on the radio without a college degree. I absolute live for country music. The all time best part of my job is you, our Y100 family. That’s what country music and Y100 is, family. We are going to have so much fun together!

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirY100 FM - San Antonio's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    877-470-5299

    More from Y100

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about Y100FM.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!