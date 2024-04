Great catching up with Dylan Scott this past Friday! It had been too long since we had him here in Texas. Dude is a superstar! The show was high energy, he was great with the crowd, and his music connects!

But can he become an Honorary Texan? 👀

We had a great convo. See more here and check out his new songs “This Town’s Been Too Good To Us” & “Boys Back Home” w Dylan Marlowe