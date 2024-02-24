Dierks Bentley “American Girl”

Dierks Bentley "American Girl" Dierks Bentley joins fellow country stars paying tribute to the late Tom Petty

By Christi Brooks

I am a sucker for a good tribute album. I’m even more of a sucker for a tribute album when one of my favorite artists is on it. Now I got to hear this version of “American Girl” from Dierks Bentley over a MONTH ago and it has been stuck in my head ever since. We are playing it for you ALL WEEKEND so it gets stuck in your head too. I hope you LOVE Dierks’ version as much as I do. I think Tom Petty would definitely approve. Make sure you let us know what you think either using the Open Mic feature on the app or through our social platforms.

“American Girl” is one of my favorite Tom Petty songs. They’re all favorites, but this one in particular I’ve had a chance to sing a bunch in the live shows, and fans love it, I love the story, I love the musicianship on this particular track and gosh, Tom’s singing is just so good, so, I was so excited to get a chance to reimagine this song and add a little bit of Nashville to this classic rock song, and I can’t wait to hear what y’all think about it.

—  Dierks Bentley
Christi Brooks

Christi Brooks

I got into radio kind of as an accident. I needed an internship in order to graduate. Needless to say here I am still on the radio without a college degree. I absolute live for country music. The all time best part of my job is you, our Y100 family. That’s what country music and Y100 is, family. We are going to have so much fun together!

