Can’t cook but I can crockpot - Christi Learns to Cook

We are in our busy season. Volleyball two nights a week, football games have started and so has travel baseball. We are burning the candle at both ends. You have probably seen the meme about how kids feel when they get home from school and they see the crockpot on. If you haven’t it’s a thing. Well...my kids actually LIKE (not love) this crockpot meal.

Yes I filmed it in the dark because I thought, “Oh I should film this!” I didn’t think about it being dark. If you want to cook this the real way and not in the crockpot here is the recipe

No Peek Beeftips

2lbs. stew meat

can of cream of mushroom

one packet of onion soup mix

one packet of brown gravy

4oz can of mushrooms

1 cup of ginger ale or water

Instructions:

Pre-heat oven to 300

Place beef in a 9x13 oven safe dish. Mix the soups, brown gravy, and ginger ale/water together. Drain mushrooms and mix with the soup mixture. Pour the mixture over the meat. Cover dish with foil tight. Place in the oven for 3 hours. DON’T PEEK! Pour beef tips over egg noodles or mashed potatoes and enjoy!

Now the LAZY way