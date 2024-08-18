Can You Do Better Than Last Week’s Minute To Win It Contestants?

$1,000 in 60 seconds just for answering some questions? Simple, right?

Frito & Katy’s daily trivia challenge has seen its share of exciting victories, but more often than not, Minute to Win It ends in devasting defeat. We never said the questions would be easy!

Could you do better if YOU were the one in the hotseat?

Here’s your chance to find out. We’ve pulled five of the trickiest questions from last week and put them into the quiz below. We’ve even given you the benefit of multiple choice.

Can you go five for five on your first try?

We’ll load a brand new quiz every week to help sharpen your trivia skills.

And don’t miss Minute to Win It weekdays at 9:25 am.



