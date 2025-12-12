Boots on the Loose

By Christi Brooks

Meet Boots McJingles the Y100 Elf on the Shelf. Boots is loose and visiting some major landmarks in and around San Antonio. We need your help finding him. If you help us find him, you have a chance to win a $100 Bass Pro Shops gift card.

Starting Monday, December 15th listen at 7am, 9am, 11am, 1pm, and 4pm for a clue to where Boots is hiding. Then go to either the Y100 App or here at on the website to enter your guess on where Boots McJingles is hiding. If you are correct, you have a chance to with that $100 gift card from Bass Pro Shops.

Christi Brooks

Christi Brooks

I got into radio kind of as an accident. I needed an internship in order to graduate. Needless to say here I am still on the radio without a college degree. I absolute live for country music. The all time best part of my job is you, our Y100 family. That’s what country music and Y100 is, family. We are going to have so much fun together!

