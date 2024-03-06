An Important Day for Texas and San Antonio

Let’s talk Texas for a sec. Have you noticed that the news is made up of more bad news than good news? Most “journalists” tend to not report factual information or tell both sides of the story. Lots of them cover places they know little about. Places they don’t live or maybe just moved to for a job. It’s very easy for locals to tell the difference. Luckily the radio guy is here to help!

As someone who was born and raised and still lives in San Antonio, I can promise that I know what I’m talking about when it comes to SA. It’s incredible to see how much San Antonio and Texas has changed the last 20+ years. And with all of our growth it’s important to paint an accurate picture of how things really are. My focus is always on country music, our community, and fun stuff that brings people together. And I also feel like people don’t have time to sit here and read a whole bunch of stuff, so I will try and keep things short and sweet! (and probably with a plethora of grammatical and punctuation errors)

Today marks the 188th anniversary of the fall of The Alamo. If you grew up here, you’ve been. You took the tour. You’ve walked by while bar crawling downtown. Maybe you were there in 2014 when the Spurs won the title and people were outside taking pics and yelling “not 1, not 2, not 3, not 4, but 5!”

I tried explaining to someone not from here what the Alamo means to us Texans. Who would we be without the Alamo? It’s a part of our history. It makes us who we are. We aren’t soft people. We won’t be taken advantage of. We won’t go down without a fight. It’s something to be proud of. The defenders gave their lives to defend their land. 188 years later and we are still fighting the same fight in a lot of ways. You always hear “history repeats itself.” Think about what side you would want to be on. Today, especially, we remember The Alamo!







