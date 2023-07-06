Britney Spears Smacked in the Face by Wemby’s Security?

Victor Wembanyama vs Britney Spears Britney Spears and security for Victor Wembanyama altercation in Las Vegas. (Photos (Matt Winkelmeyer/Arturo Holmes - Getty Images))

Wednesday night in Las Vegas, Britney Spears attempted to get a photo with Spurs’ sensation Victor Wembanyama, when his security allegedly backhanded her in the face!

She has filed a police report over the incident.

Here’s what TMZ is reporting:

Britney and her husband had dinner at Catch restaurant at the Aria Hotel, and as they were entering, they caught sight of Wemby. Story is she’s a fan, and went over to ask if they could get a photo with the Spurs’ top pick.

She tapped him on his shoulder, and the Director of Team Security allegedly backhanded her in the face, knocking her down, and her glasses off her face.

Apparently, the guard apologized to her, and we’re told she accepted the apology, as he said he didn’t know who she was, and understood celebrities getting mobbed in public.

Afterwards, her team filed a police report alleging battery. Police may or may not be treating this as a criminal matter, as the guard wasn’t trying to hurt Britney, just protect his client.

According to the story, the video and photos show that Damien Smith, Director of Team Security, pushed her hand away, and it was her own hand that struck her in the face.

While the police will refer the case to the DA’s office in Las Vegas, that does not mean criminal charges will be filed.

Find out more at TMZ.com.

