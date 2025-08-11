Zach Bryan says he 'will never play' in Kansas City after feud with Chiefs fan

Zach Bryan has declared he will never perform in Kansas City following an online clash with Chiefs fans.

The singer, a longtime Philadelphia Eagles supporter, took a jab at the Chiefs, who were defeated by the Eagles in the 2025 Super Bowl earlier this year.

Bryan wrote on X Friday, "Where are all the three peat people from last year," referring to the Chiefs' failed attempt at securing a third consecutive Super Bowl win.

The comment ignited a wave of angry responses from Chiefs fans, who defended their team.

One user wrote, "3 Super Bowl wins 5 seasons. Eagles have won 2 in their 70 year history. Sit down Eagles fan from Oklahoma." Another added, "The Chiefs won more Super Bowls in a 5 year span than the Eagles have won in franchise history."

After the back-and-forth, Bryan issued a warning, writing, "Please understand I will never play in Kansas City."

"I'll be about to finish my show and then get a taunting call if I play at that stadium," he wrote in another post.

However, Bryan later seemed to take a more playful tone, writing, "I missed it here guys let's piss some people off."

"Bro all u have to do to piss off a chiefs fan is play a fair game of football," he added. "Guys it's okay to talk trash to each other about football yall are weird as hell."

Despite the warning, there is still hope for fans in Kansas City who may miss Bryan. He wrote on X on Sunday, "I miss you Bonner Springs. Coming to play next year," mentioning the nearby city located just outside Kansas City.

