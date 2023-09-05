Zach Bryan debuts at #1 with new album + Kacey Musgraves duet

There's no slowing down Zach Bryan's record-breaking and chart-topping streak.

Zach's latest self-titled album debuted at #1 on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart. This is the third time this year that a country album has launched right atop the chart, with Morgan Wallen's One Thing at a Time and Taylor Swift's Speak Now (Taylor's Version) preceding Zach.

Additionally, Zach and Kacey Musgraves achieved their first Billboard Hot 100 chart-topping debut with their smoldering duet, "I Remember Everything." The track also launched at #1 on Billboard's Hot Country Songs and Hot Rock & Alternative Songs charts, according to Billboard.

Zach Bryan is out now wherever you listen to music.

