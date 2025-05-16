Your only chance to see a Garth Brooks show in 2025

Jason Kempin/Getty Images
By Stephen Hubbard

If you want to see Garth Brooks in concert, you've only got one remaining chance this year.

Garth will play the 2025 Formula 1 United States Grand Prix on Oct. 18 in Austin, Texas.

“This is going to be fun,” he promises. “This will be one of those times when the event you’re actually playing at moves as fast as the music you’re playing!”

The three-day event kicks off Oct. 17 with DJ and producer KYGO and wraps Oct. 19 with Turnpike Troubadours.

You can buy single-day tickets for the shows at Circuit of the Americas racetrack online now.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

