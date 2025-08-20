Your chance to 'Slow Down' and enjoy Cam's 'All Things Light'

Cam's The Slow Down Tour (Courtesy Cam)
By Stephen Hubbard

Cam's setting out on The Slow Down Tour to promote her new record, All Things Light. 

"Alright sweet friends, I’m traveling through the US and Europe to bring you this beautiful and raw album along with the hits to dance and cry to," Cam announced. "And as always there will be some belly laughs in between because in my family, we heal by making a punchline out of everything."
The "Burning House" hitmaker kicks off the run Oct. 20 in New York City with seven U.S. dates, including a stop at Nashville's historic Ryman Auditorium.
Seven more European shows follow in 2026, starting Feb. 17 in Glasgow, Scotland, and wrapping Feb. 28 in Cologne, Germany.
Presales are underway now, before tickets become available to the public Friday.

