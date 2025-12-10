Your chance to see Lainey Wilson & the Heart Wranglers at the Country Music Hall of Fame

If you haven't checked out Lainey Wilson's exhibit at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, she's doing all she can to make sure you come by to see it — and that includes a special performance in the CMA Theater in early 2026.
The CMA and ACM entertainer of the year will play a special writers round Jan. 13 at 4 p.m. CT with frequent co-writers Trannie Anderson and Dallas Wilson. The show's included with museum admission, you just need to reserve a ticket.
Known as the Heart Wranglers, the three have written hits like "Heart Like a Truck," "Somewhere Over Laredo," "Wildflowers and Wild Horses" and "Whirlwind," as well as nine more songs included on Lainey's albums.
If you can't make it to the special show, Lainey Wilson: Tough as Nails continues its run at the Hall of Fame through June 2026.
