'You Had to be There': Among many highlights, Megan Moroney loved her hometown shows best

Disney/Connie Chornuk
By Stephen Hubbard

Megan Moroney's current hit, "You Had to Be There," memorializes the summer she spent on tour with superstar Kenny Chesney last year. Fast-forward to 2025 and she's headlining her own Am I Okay? Tour.

She kicked off the 50-date run in March with two shows at New York City's Radio City Music Hall.

Still, when it comes to highlights, it's hard to beat being close to home.

"The Am I Okay? Tour has been incredible," the Georgia native reflects. "I think each show has something special, but the two nights in Savannah were very memorable. The arena, Enmarket Arena, is 3 miles from where I was born at the hospital, so it was just a really surreal moment. And I had a lot of family and friends there, so I think those were my favorite shows so far."

Megan still has lots of opportunities for more highlights, with dates at iconic venues like Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheatre and L.A.'s Greek Theatre coming up in the fall.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirY100 FM - San Antonio's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    877-470-5299

    More from Y100

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about Y100FM.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!