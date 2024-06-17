Write this down: George Strait makes history with Texas concert

George Strait made history with Saturday's Texas A&M Kyle Field concert.



With 110,905 fans in attendance, the "Check Yes or No" singer set the record for the largest single-ticketed concert in U.S. history. The Grateful Dead previously held this feat with 107,019 Deadheads in attendance at their 1977 show at New Jersey's Raceway Park.



George also helped set a new attendance record for Texas A&M Kyle Field.



"We got a lot of songs to play for y'all today/tonight. What a beautiful night, too, right? We got some new stuff that we're gonna do also, we got a new album ... out in September called Cowboys And Dreamers, so we got some stuff from that we're gonna play from that for you also and we got a really special thing we're gonna do for you, so alright, what are we here for?!" George told the crowd before kicking off his performance of "Here for a Good Time."



The Texas native's set included his notable hits "Amarillo By Morning," "I Can Still Make Cheyenne," "Check Yes or No," "Troubadour" and "Take Me To Texas," and songs off Cowboys And Dreamers, including "MIA in MIA," "Three Drinks Behind" and "To the Moon."



Cowboys And Dreamers, which includes the recently released "The Little Things," drops Sept. 6 and is available for preorder and presave now.

To see George at an upcoming stadium show, head to his website.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.