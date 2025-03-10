With new music on the horizon, Wynonna's celebrating her greatest hits

Wynonna Judd's set to showcase four decades of hits on tour this summer.

The Country Music Hall of Famer will launch The Greatest Hits Tour June 13 in LaGrange, Georgia, focusing on iconic songs she's made famous, from tunes like "Mama He's Crazy" and "Grandpa (Tell Me 'Bout the Good Old Days)" as part of The Judds to solo hits like "No One Else on Earth" and "Tell Me Why."

“I continue to marvel at the fact that I still get to do what I love, after all these years," Wynonna reflects. "I feel incredibly blessed to have experienced so many chapters of my career, which is constantly evolving.”

“I’ve been pouring my heart into new music," she continues, "and I cannot wait to share it with you! And right now, it’s time to celebrate my musical journey, and honor the songs that shaped who I am.”

Pre-sales for The Greatest Hits Tour start March 11, before seats open up to the public on March 14.

