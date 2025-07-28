Will it be a 'Record Year' for the Eric Church auction?

Time is running out if you want to be part of the 13th annual Celebrity Silent Auction from the Eric Church Band.

The musicians put on the fundraiser every year to raise money for MusiCares, which helps members of the music community in times of need.

This year, it includes autographed pieces from Eric, Jelly Roll, Carrie Underwood, Zac Brown and more, as well as sports memorabilia from the Tennessee Titans, Nashville Predators, Detroit Lions and Seattle Seahawks.

You'll also find plenty of guitars and Eric Church merch, as well as a VIP concert package that's already going for more than $10,000. You can bid online until Monday at 6 p.m. CT.

