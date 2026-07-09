Why Riley Green may have a weakness for a woman on a scooter

While the odds seem low that Riley Green could ever compete with his steamy video for "Worst Way" in the eyes of fans, he's likely created something equally memorable with the clip for his latest hit.

"'Think As You Drunk' official video out [Thursday] at 4pm CT," he posted on his socials, along with six stills that seem to tease the storyline.

If you've seen the single's cover, the fourth picture's a variation on that: Riley sits on the pavement, one boot missing, drinking from a flask in front of a riding lawn mower with beer cans tied to the back.

Now, imagine Riley driving the lawn mower, except make it a Hoveround. That's one of the other photos. Next, picture Riley in a bar on the scooter, drinking a beer with the woman who was probably its owner on his lap.

If that's not enough, there's Riley falling over backward in the bar, beer still in hand; Riley resting in the grass amid countless crushed beer cans; and finally, Riley face down on the pavement being handcuffed by a cop.

Tune in to YouTube Thursday at 4 p.m. CT to see how the storyline plays out. The first frame of the video's placeholder reveals it was shot at his bar, Riley Green's Duck Blind in Nashville.

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