'Why' not listen to Luke Combs' latest collaboration?

Luke Combs has teamed up with many artists over the past few years, including Riley Green, Post Malone, Eric Church, Bailey Zimmerman and even Ed Sheeran. His latest collaboration is with Jon Bellion, a singer, songwriter and producer who's best known for working with pop stars like Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber, Maroon 5 and Jonas Brothers.

The song is called "Why," and it's not surprising that Jon tapped Luke for the song, since it's about fatherhood. Jon says in a statement, "I wrote 'Why' about two days before my first son was born. It's about the anxiety of falling in love with a child and the vulnerability that brings upon your life ... and if you're going to be a good enough dad. I was like, 'Man, if I had Luke Combs singing that, it would take the song to a whole other level.'"

Jon says he FaceTimed Luke and told him what the song was about. He says Luke responded, "You don't even need to send me the song. I'm in, whatever it is."

For his part, Luke says he's been a "massive fan" of Jon's for years. "He reached out to me with the song and I loved it," says Luke. "With me having two sons of my own and knowing how much I love them and how big of a role they play in my 'why,' it was a no brainer. I was all in."

There's also a performance video that shows the two dads singing the song in a studio. The track will appear on Jon's new album, Father Figure, out June 4.

