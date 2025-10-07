Why Mitchell Tenpenny thinks Russell Dickerson has a plaque problem

Russell Dickerson (Disney/Scott Kirkland)
By Stephen Hubbard
Russell Dickerson managed a more-than-respectable two weeks at the top with "Happen to Me" in the U.S., but in Canada he parked at the top for five weeks straight. So, after Friday and Saturday shows in Ontario, Russell picked up his #1 plaque for his latest chart-topper, as well as quite a few more.

"Yours" has been certified quadruple Platinum in Canada, while "Blue Tacoma" is triple Platinum. Both "Love You Like I Used To" and "She Likes It (featuring Jake Scott)" have reached the Platinum level, as has the YOURS album. "Home Sweet" and "God Gave Me a Girl" are both Gold. 

"Yall mind if I catch a vibe real quick??" Russell reacted on Instagram, along with a photo of his awards.

"Here’s to the good guy winning," his wife, Kailey Dickerson, commented.
"Daddy need a dentist with all dat plaque," Mitchell Tenpenny joked.
The Russellmania Tour rolls on in Lincoln, California, Friday night.

