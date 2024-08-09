Why Luke Bryan's "Love You, Miss You, Mean It" cover art pays homage to the Astrodome

There's more than meets the eye to Luke Bryan's seemingly no-frills "Love You, Miss You, Mean It" cover art.



Unlike a typical photoshoot, this one took just five minutes to snap, and it features Luke sitting on a seat from a now-defunct historic venue.



"The funny story about that photo is I was at the Houston Rodeo. I didn't really have any cover art that I liked. So my guy that does all of my social stuff and videos, all my concerts, he [was] at the Houston Rodeo, and he brought a nice camera and we were backstage," Luke recalls to the press. "The original seats out of the Astrodome were in the hallway there, so I just sat in one of the Astrodome seats."



"We did like a five-minute [photoshoot and] I did my own makeup for that one," he says.



The swift photoshoot has now set the foundation for the "Huntin', Fishin' and Lovin' Every Day" singer.



"I get so busy out there, we start running behind on photoshoots because nothing's more frustrating than a good fishing day to be at a photoshoot," shares Luke. "So I said, 'That'll be the new template for photoshoots from here on out. We can do a photoshoot a day. I'll do them every day as long as they're ten minutes long.'"

"Love You, Miss You, Mean It" is in the top 10 and ascending the country charts. His new album, Mind of a Country Boy, is set to arrive Sept. 27.

