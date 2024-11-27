Why the holidays might be different for Drew Baldridge this year

Just like most families, Drew Baldridge and his wife have their holiday traditions. But things are looking different for the "She's Somebody's Daughter" hitmaker and his family of three this year.



"We just bought a brand new house and we're moving in [on] Thanksgiving. So it might be a little disarray this year," Drew tells ABC Audio. "My wife is from Illinois and I'm from Southern Illinois. So every year for the last eight years, we've been going up to Illinois for Christmases."



"We'll see if this might be our first year to stay home," he says. "I don't know what that looks like."



"I'm hoping that once we move in there, we find some energy to put a tree up, because right now our tree is not put up because everything's in boxes and we've been living in boxes," Drew explains. "So, we'll see."



This Christmas might also be special for the Baldridge family as Lyric turns 2 on Dec. 19, before the big holiday.



"We're really excited that this is kind of the first year [Lyric] can open presents and really be involved," says Drew. "There's a lot of special moments in there that I'm excited to see, and I've been gone a lot, so I really just want to soak every moment up watching him be a kid."



Drew's currently ascending the country charts with his new single, "Tough People."

