Why Charles Kelley covered Cyndi Lauper's 'Time After Time'

Southern Accent Entertainment
By Stephen Hubbard

If you've wondered why Charles Kelley chose to cover Cyndi Lauper's classic "Time After Time" on his new album, Songs for a New Moon, there's a simple answer: it's for his son.

"Time After Time by @cyndilauper has always been my song for Ward," he revealed on Instagram. "Adding this cover to my 80s-inspired album was a no brainer for me. Will forever love this song… time after time."

Accompanying the post is a video that will likely be emotional for any parent, starting in the hospital room after Ward Kelley's birth and moving forward as he grows. You can get a longer look at the now-9-year-old's life in the song's visualizer.

Charles and his wife, Cassie Kelley, are expecting their second child in the fall. 

The Lady A singer's new album also features his top-10 adult contemporary hit, "Can't Lose You."

