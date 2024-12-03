Why Ashley McBryde's thrilled about her 'CMA Country Christmas' collab

Ashley McBryde's CMA Country Christmas performance will be like a friendship reunion for her.



Brittney Spencer is joining the "One Night Standards" singer onstage to perform "Man With the Bag," and this is an opportunity Ashley's thrilled about.



"When I found out I [get] to collab, I was immediately excited and curious as to who I would get to sing with, and it's Brittney Spencer. I could not be more excited. She got pipes," Ashley says in a pre-performance interview.



"Brittney and I, generally, when we're at an event, we are either sharing a dressing room or dressing rooms right next to each other. And we perform right before or right after one another, so rarely do we get to watch each other perform," she shares.



"So tonight, not only do we get to watch each other perform, we get to perform together," adds Ashley.



CMA Country Christmas, hosted by Trisha Yearwood and Amy Grant, airs Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and will stream next day on Hulu and Disney+.



Meanwhile, Ashley's new song, "Ain't Enough Cowboy Songs," arrives Friday.

