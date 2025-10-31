When it comes to the hottest Halloween debate of all, Tim McGraw & Tyler Hubbard agree

It's Halloween, and even if you're not thinking about costumes, you're probably thinking about candy.

"I'm a chocolate guy, so I do love just a good ol' Reese's or a good ol' Snickers," Tyler Hubbard says, admitting he has a weakness for the perennial favorite.

While you'd likely have a hard time finding someone who's blatantly anti-chocolate, there's still the most polarizing Halloween debate of all: candy corn.

"When it comes to classic Halloween candy, I still, I like ol' candy corn," Tyler weighs in. "I do. I like candy corn. It only comes around once or twice a year — well, I guess once a year. Maybe it’s nostalgic, all that sugar, get a couple good cavities, remind you of childhood."

Even an avowed fitness buff like Tim McGraw agrees.

"Candy corn’s always been my favorite at Halloween," he says. "And then, I mean, Reese’s, I could eat Reese’s [Peanut Butter] Cups anytime."

Tim's "Paper Umbrellas" collaborator has an equally old-school favorite when it comes to Halloween goodies.

"What I can eat like 6,000 of are Tootsie Rolls," Parker McCollum says. "If I eat one Tootsie Roll, I'm gonna eat like 30. Yeah, they're so good."

