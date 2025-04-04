What Russell Dickerson dreams his sons will do with their lives

Even though Russell Dickerson's sons, Remington and Radford, are only 4 and 1, respectively, he already has high hopes for what his boys can do.

"I hope they start a company together that freaking changes the world," he tells ABC Audio. "And they're billionaires. And they give it all away."

If they went into the music business, it seems their dad wouldn't be upset at all. In fact, he can envision a relationship similar to the one Jordan Davis has with his singer/songwriter sibling, Jacob.

"If I had two sons that were writing and artists, that would be so cool," Russell muses, imagining what he hopes his boys' relationship will be. "You know, like, they love each other and they hang, and they're involved in each other's lives. That's all I want. I'd love that."

Russell just released his new radio single, "Happen to Me."

