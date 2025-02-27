'What Ifs': Diamonds are Kane Brown's best friend

Kane Brown's picking up a Diamond, but this one's not for his wife.

Actually, he shares it with his school pal Lauren Alaina, as their duet "What Ifs" reaches Diamond status, having sold and streamed 10 million units. The 2017 single was also Kane's first #1.

It's his second Diamond single, following the certification of "Heaven," also from 2017.

Kane released his fourth studio album, The High Road, in January, which features his 12th #1, "Miles on It," along with his current single, "Backseat Driver." He's set to kick off The High Road Tour March 13 in San Diego.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.