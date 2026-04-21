'What He'll Never Have' delivers Dylan Scott's seventh #1

Dylan Scott secures the seventh #1 of his career, as "What He'll Never Have" tops the Mediabase country airplay chart.

This is the first one co-written by his brother, Logan Robinson, alongside Ricky Rowton and Robbie Gatlin.

“Grateful to notch another No. 1 in the belt," Dylan says. "Country radio and the country music fans have been too good to me. To the kid who grew up in Bastrop, Louisiana that dreamed of having a No. 1 plaque on his wall, we got seven now buddy!”

Dylan grabbed his first #1 with "My Girl" in July 2017, followed by "Nobody," "New Truck," "Can't Have Mine (Find You a Girl)," "Boys Back Home" with Dylan Marlowe and "This Town's Been Too Good to Us," which made it to the top in April 2025.

On Friday, he'll release his first new music of 2026 with "Slow Down Ol' Son," a song inspired by something his mom used to say to him.

Currently on his Till I Can't I Will Tour, Dylan will hit Chicago, Fort Worth and Las Vegas before he wraps May 30 in Texas.

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