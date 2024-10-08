What could Kane Brown be teasing?

Kane Brown's got something up his sleeve.



The "Like I Love Country Music" singer hopped on social media recently to share a cinematic clip of him riding a motorcycle through an arid plot of land. Slow drumbeats soundtrack the video, which ends with the words "THE HIGH ROAD."

Where could Kane be headed? Could new music be on the horizon? You can follow Kane's socials to find out as soon as he spills the beans.



Kane's currently in the top five and ascending the country charts with his Marshmello collab, "Miles on It."

