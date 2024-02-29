Watch Luke Bryan's new track, "Love You, Miss You, Mean It"

Luke Bryan has revealed the live performance debut of his new song, "Love You, Miss You, Mean It."



The video was recorded at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium during an industry event and was shared via a Facebook and Instagram Live on Luke's socials.



Luke's unreleased sentimental ode paints a picture of a blossoming romance and the persona's heartfelt declaration of his love to his sweetheart.



"Love You, Miss You, Mean It" will follow Luke's latest releases, which include "But I Got a Beer in My Hand," "Southern and Slow" and the Jon Pardi-assisted "Cowboys and Plowboy."



Tickets to Luke's upcoming Mind of a Country Boy Tour are available now at Luke's website.

