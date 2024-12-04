Watch Dan + Shay get 'Cozy' on 'The Tonight Show'

Dan + Shay brought cozy holiday vibes to Tuesday's episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.



Converting the stage to a living room, Dan + Shay sang "The Cozy Song" while sitting on and against a leather one-seater chair and donning comfy sweaters.



"This is the cozy song/ Go put your house shoes on/ Go grab your favorite blanket/ And wrap it around your body/ Throw some wood on the fire/ Pour up your favorite wine/ Let it go down like candy/ Come fall asleep in my arms," the duo sing in the opening verse.



"Thanks for having us! Always a great time. Thinking we might need to release a holiday collab with @jimmyfallon next," Dan + Shay commented on the show's Instagram Reel.



You can find "The Cozy Song" on Dan + Shay's It's Officially Christmas: The Double Album, out now.

