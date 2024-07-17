Watch Chris Janson, Conner Smith + more impersonate Luke Bryan

Luke Bryan turns 48 on Wednesday, and his fellow country singers are celebrating him in a fun way.



Chris Janson, Conner Smith, Tigirlily Gold, Meghan Patrick and Michael Ray teamed with CMT to share their best Luke impersonation, mimicking his thick Southern accent.



"Hey guys. This is Luke Bryan on CMT," Chris said in the video opening.



"Hey y'all, it's Luke Bryan. Welcome to BNA International Airport," Tigirlily Gold's Krista shared, taking a stab at the Georgia native's accent.



Michael opted for a fresh but plausible thing Luke would say.



"Biggest thing people think because I'm on American Idol [is] that I'm moving to California. But listen, I'm a peanut farmer from Georgia. They ain't got deer in LA," Michael shared before breaking out in laughter, "That's the best Luke Bryan impersonation I got."



The clip ended with Luke making a surprise appearance to pick the best impersonation.



"It's nice to know that I have such an impressionable voice," Luke said ahead of picking Chris as the winner.



You can watch the full clip now on CMT's Instagram.

