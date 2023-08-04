Watch Bailey's new 'Religiously. The Acoustic Sessions.' on YouTube

Courtesy of Warner Music Nashville/Elektra Records

By Jeremy Chua

Bailey Zimmerman has dropped a series of performance videos on YouTube titled Religiously. The Acoustic Sessions.

Named after Bailey's acclaimed Religiously. The Album., the series features Bailey and his band performing five songs from his record in a stripped-down fashion. Included in the project is an acoustic rendition of the title track, which is currently in the top 10 on the country charts.

Bailey's currently on tour with Morgan Wallen on Morgan's One Night At A Time World Tour. In 2024, the burgeoning country star will kick off his headlining Religiously. The Tour. with opening act, Josh Ross.

For a full list of Bailey's tour dates, visit his website.

Here's the track list for Religiously. The Acoustic Sessions.:

"Religiously"

"You Don't Want That Smoke"

"Warzone"

"Chase Her"

"Fadeaway"

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirY100 FM - San Antonio's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    877-470-5299
    More from Y100
    Y100 Photo Galleries

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about Y100FM.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!