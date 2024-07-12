Warren Zeiders readies for 'Relapse' with "Addictions"

By Stephen Hubbard

Warren Zeiders is about to Relapse. That's the title of the newcomer's sophomore album, set to arrive August 23.

The new track "Addictions" is the latest preview of the record, following the title track and "Betrayal." Lest you worry the Pennsylvania native is facing some sort of substance abuse, "Addictions" is more of a romantic struggle, with Warren "battling his head and his heart and ultimately succumbing to his addictions (in love)."

Relapse follows his 2023 debut, Pretty Little Poison, which features the chart-topping double-Platinum title track, which also won CMT Breakthrough Male Video of the Year.

Warren heads out on The Beautifully Broken Tour with Jelly Roll on August 27.

Here's the complete track listing for Relapse:

"Relapse"
"Intoxicated"
"Betrayal"
"Addictions"
"Stones Throw Away"
"High Desert Road"
"Death of a Cowboy"
"Fight Like Hell"
"Devil, I Know"
"Love on the Line"

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

