Warren Zeiders ushers in new era with "Betrayal"

Courtesy of Warner Records

By Jeremy Chua

Warren Zeiders has released a scorching new track, "Betrayal."

The "Pretty Little Poison" singer wrote the song with hit songwriters Blake Pendergrass, Justin Ebach, Jacob "JKash" Hindlin and Ali Tamposi, and it chronicles a person's angst-filled lamentations about being heartlessly played out.

"This is a story about betrayal/ Why's it always happen without fail?/ Why'd you have to go and run us off the rails?/ What the hell?/ This isn't how I pictured you and I/ Smile in my face while you twist the knife Shame on me if you fool me twice/ You fooled me twice, yeah/ Even though I hate you/ How come leaving ain't as easy/ As loving you," Warren declares in the searing chorus.

"Betrayal" follows 2023's Pretty Little Poison, which received the deluxe treatment earlier in February. It's also the first preview of Warren's upcoming project.

For tickets to Warren's upcoming tour stops, including his fall trek on Jelly Roll's The Beautifully Broken Tour, visit warrenzeiders.com.

