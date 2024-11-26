Warren Zeiders loves a slow and turkey-filled Thanksgiving

If you love taking it slow on Thanksgiving, you just might be buddies with Warren Zeiders.
In a holiday chat with the press, Warren shared about his favorite part of Turkey Day — which, unsurprisingly, includes devouring the namesake bird.
"Thanksgiving is always a great time to stuff your bellies full of some good ole turkey and can't forget the gravy," Warren says.
"And you can't go wrong with a nice nap watching football," he adds.
Sounds like the perfect slow holiday, right?
Warren's currently making his way up the country charts with his new single, "Relapse."
Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.