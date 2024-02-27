Warren Zeiders earns first #1 with "Pretty Little Poison"

Warren Zeiders's "Pretty Little Poison" has hit #1 on the country charts.



Reflecting on his first chart-topper, Warren shares on Instagram, "Number [one] on country radio… wild ain't it? I'd never think that in 3yrs of putting out music, I'd be able to speak those words."



"I believe God gave me this position for a reason and I don't take it lightly! He deserves the glory! I also want everyone to know they are loved and so appreciated by me!" he continues. "Thank you guys for all your support you have shown me over these last couple years, from coming to my shows, to streaming the music, to spreading the word, to buying merch, and countless other things! Thank you will never be enough, but I'll work like hell to show y'all the love you deserve!



"It's also very important to show my love to country radio! They welcomed me in and I promised them I was giving them a #1 song haha!" the Pennsylvania native adds.



Warren recently released his Pretty Little Poison (Deluxe) album, a new track, "Heartbreaker," and kicked off the sold-out North American leg of his Pretty Little Poison Tour.



In August, Warren will open for Jelly Roll on The Beautifully Broken Tour. You can grab tickets via the ongoing presale and the general sale beginning March 1 at jellyroll615.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.