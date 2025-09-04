Walker Hayes is now 'Fancy Like' 7-times Platinum

Walker Hayes' "Fancy Like (Monument Records)
By Stephen Hubbard

It's official: Walker Hayes is now "Fancy Like" seven-times Platinum.

His daughters surprised him with the news Aug. 29 during his debut performance at the Grand Ole Opry.
Walker's breakthrough hit from 2021 inspired a viral TikTok dance, was the soundtrack for national Applebee's commercials, hit #1 on the country chart and became a top-five pop hit.

He'll kick off his 18-date Walker Hayes: Unplugged Tour Oct. 17 in Duluth, Minnesota, as he promotes his new album, 17 Problems.

