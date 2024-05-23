Tyler Hubbard's grateful for the love he's received as a solo artist: "I definitely feel supported and welcomed"

Tyler Hubbard may have felt nervous launching his solo career, but that changed after feeling the support offered to him by the country music community.



"I definitely feel supported and welcomed, and it's really nice to know that I still have a spot in the genre," Tyler shares in a press interview. "A spot on radio, a spot in the country music fans' hearts is what it feels like. As fun as it is to rebuild, it's given me that much more gratitude and perspective [on] what's important."



With two albums released and three #1 hits, including his latest, "Back Then Right Now," Tyler's feeling grateful for his successes and how his time in Florida Georgia Line shaped his current outlook as a solo artist.



"I think the journey that I was on over the last decade's really allowed me to enjoy this season even more," says Tyler. "I'd say currently [I'm] feeling maybe a little bit less pressure than ... at the very beginning when you just don't know, [and] you're really diving off into the deep end of the unknown and kind of hoping for the best."



Tyler's on the road opening for Kane Brown on Kane's In The Air Tour before kicking off his headlining Strong World Tour in September.



For tickets and a full list of dates, head to tylerhubbardofficial.com.

