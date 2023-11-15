Tyler Hubbard relishes in good times in "Back Then Right Now" video

Tyler Hubbard has unveiled the music video for his latest single, "Back Then Right Now."

The spirited visualizer features Tyler performing his feel-good number alongside friends who are enjoying the simple things in life, like skateboarding, motorcrossing, playing basketball, having fun in the pool and shooting fireworks. Influencer and musician Tayler Holder makes a cameo in the video.

"I could use some back then, right now/ '98 Chevy with the tailgate down/ FM only with the gold up loud /Burnin' up the night, innocent and wild/ I could use a little more wide-open/ Back when all I wanted was the hand I was holdin'/ Livin' in the moment with the good-time crowd/ Makin' life count/ Damn, I could use a little more/ Back then, right now," Tyler sings in the nostalgic chorus.

"This was one for the books. Good times with good people. Get with your good time crowd and check out the 'Back Then Right Now' music video," Tyler shares on Instagram.

"Back Then Right Now" is the lead single off Tyler's forthcoming collection of new music.

